India enacts controversial ‘Anti-Muslim’ citizenship law amid election run-up, reigniting protests

In a bold move ahead of the impending national elections, the Indian government has announced the enforcement of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a contentious law that had lain dormant since late 2019 following widespread unrest.

Introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) grants expedited citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from neighbouring countries, explicitly excluding Muslims. The law's revival, timed strategically amidst election preparations, has reignited tensions and sparked renewed protests across the country. According to a New York Times report, Critics argue that the CAA undermines India's secular ethos by discriminating against Muslims, while proponents view it as a necessary measure to safeguard persecuted minorities.

The contentious nature of the law was evident in the violent riots that erupted in 2020, claiming the lives of dozens and prompting widespread condemnation. The government's decision to enforce the CAA underscores Modi's commitment to his Hindu nationalist agenda, aimed at reshaping the socio-political landscape of India. By prioritising the interests of Hindu refugees, the administration seeks to consolidate support from key electoral constituencies.

The move has elicited strong opposition from various quarters, with many denouncing it as discriminatory and unconstitutional. Critics argue that the law violates the principles of equality and secularism enshrined in India's constitution, exacerbating communal tensions and eroding the country's pluralistic fabric. Despite assurances from government officials about the law's humanitarian intent, concerns persist about its impact on religious minorities and marginalized communities.