Indonesian ambassador to SA, Duta Besar Salman Al Farisi, (centre) at the Luncheon on Tuesday in Sandton. Photo: Supplied.

JOHANNESBURG - Indonesians living in South Africa will be able to vote in their national elections on Saturday, the Indonesia embassy has announced. In a statement the Indonesia embassy said the polls are for a new president, deputy president and members of parliament. As many as 20 parties are contesting the elections, which will be held in Indonesia on Wednesday 17 April 2019.

Indonesians living in Pretoria and surrounding areas will be able to vote on Saturday, between 9 am and 4 pm, at the embassy of the republic of Indonesia in Francis Baard Street, Arcadia, Pretoria.

The ballots will then be posted to Indonesia in time for the polls.

Meanwhile, last Saturday the embassy entertained South Africans at the Le Trois Canards restaurant in Pretoria. A renowned Indonesian chef, William Wongso, was flown in to ensure the cuisine was authentic.

Earlier this week, the Indonesian embassy hosted a business luncheon aptly titled the "Taste of Doing Business with Indonesia" in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The Saturday do and the Tuesday business luncheon were part of a series of events to celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and South Africa.

The Indonesian embassy in collaboration with the Indonesian Trade and Promotion Centre in Johannesburg brought renowned culinary expert Chef Wongso to introduce variety of Indonesian authentic cuisine at a luncheon with South African business community.

The event was preceded with a brief presentation "Updates on Indonesia" by Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and sharing session from South African businessmen who were doing business with Indonesia.

Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce Regional Investment Committee, Reza Valdo, invited South Africans to invest in Indonesia’s promising sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and energy.

Similarly, the CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI), Alan Mukoki, in his presentation invited Indonesian investors to come and invest in the infrastructure, sanitation and telecommunications sectors of South Africa.

Speaking at the meeting Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, Duta Besar Salman Al Farisi, said: "There is no single dish that can fully reflect Indonesia. We cannot summarise our diversity in just one plate. Just like menus that we serve today, we have richness and potentials that has not been maximally explored between Indonesia and South Africa”.

African News Agency (ANA)