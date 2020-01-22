Iranian lawmaker reportedly offers $3m for Donald Trump assassination









An Iranian lawmaker announced a 3-million-dollar bounty for the assassination of President Donald Trump during a parliamentary meeting. Picture: Xinhua/Hu Yousong/IANS New York - An Iranian lawmaker announced a 3-million-dollar bounty for the assassination of President Donald Trump during a parliamentary meeting Tuesday, according to The Guardian. "On behalf of the people of Kerman province, we will pay a 3-million reward in cash to whoever kills Trump," politician Ahmad Hamzeh told Iran'sIslamic Consultative Assembly. The British newspaper cited Tehran's ISNA news bureau for the original report. General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed January 3 by a U.S. drone strike approved by Trump, is from Kerman, the district Hamzeh represents. Iran retaliated with a January 8 ballistic missile attack on a U.S. base in Iraq, which injured 11 troops. There were no reported fatalities.

Hamzeh also told the 290-person Iranian parliament that the Islamic Republic should push forward with its nuclear arms program as a means of deterring the U.S. from further acts of aggression against Iran's leaders.

Iran halted its nuclear ambitions in 2015 after signing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, Russia and China. Trump made good on his campaign promise to withdraw the U.S. from that pact in May 2018.

Hamzeh's call for the killing of Trump does not appear to have been backed by parliament.

