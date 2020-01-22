New York - An Iranian lawmaker announced a 3-million-dollar bounty for the assassination of President Donald Trump during a parliamentary meeting Tuesday, according to The Guardian.
"On behalf of the people of Kerman province, we will pay a 3-million reward in cash to whoever kills Trump," politician Ahmad Hamzeh told Iran'sIslamic Consultative Assembly.
The British newspaper cited Tehran's ISNA news bureau for the original report.
General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed January 3 by a U.S. drone strike approved by Trump, is from Kerman, the district Hamzeh represents.
Iran retaliated with a January 8 ballistic missile attack on a U.S. base in Iraq, which injured 11 troops. There were no reported fatalities.