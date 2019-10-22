Baghdad - Fuad Hussein, Iraq's deputy prime minister and finance minister, said Monday that his government was concerned the recent events in Syria could lead to dangerous militants entering Iraq and eroding its fragile security.
Hussein said militant cells remained in some parts of Iraq even after the Islamic State militant group had been deprived of its ability to hold territory. The government now fears the instability in central and eastern Syria could lead to militant fighters going free.
"Once again with this action I am afraid that we are going to give rebirth to Isis," he told reporters during a visit to Washington.
Hussein said that after the Iraqi military, with help from Shiite militias and international forces, largely defeated the Islamic State in 2017, Iraqis had begun to think that a long period of successive conflicts was behind them.
"But once again we're facing threat of war," he said.