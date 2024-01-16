Is the British Tory government facing 2024 election ‘extinction’?

The UK's Conservative Party may be hurtling towards a historic wipe out in the upcoming general election. This is according to shocking results from a recent poll conducted by YouGov. The poll is predicting an electoral catastrophe for the ruling Conservative Party.

The survey was commissioned by The Daily Telegraph. With the poll encompassing approximately 14,000 UK residents, it boasts a sample size nearly seven times larger than standard polls. According to a report by Graphic News, the forecast suggests that the Labour Party is poised to seize power with an impressive 385 seats, indicating a commanding 120-seat majority and an unprecedented 11.5% swing. This would mark the most substantial collapse in support for a governing party since 1906. The gravity of the projected defeat is underscored by the prospect that every constituency historically aligned with the Labour Party, but secured by the Tories under the leadership of Boris Johnson in 2019, is destined to be lost. Additionally, the poll anticipates that 11 cabinet ministers will face defeat in the upcoming election.