Israeli soldiers take positions on the Israel and Gaza border during a Palestinian protest, Saturday, March 30, 2019. Tens of thousands of Palestinians have rallied at points near the Israeli border to mark the first anniversary of weekly protests in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli troops fired tear gas and opened fire at small crowds of activists who approached the perimeter fence. At least one Palestinian was killed and 24 protesters were wounded by live fire, according to Palestinian medical officials. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Tel Aviv - Israel reopened border crossings into Gaza on Sunday, security sources told dpa, amid a major flare-up of protests and rocket fire along the border over the weekend. Israel had responded to a Palestinian missile attack that hit a house north-east of Tel Aviv on Monday by closing the Erez crossing and Kerem Shalom crossing points into the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip again fired missiles into the Israeli border area on Saturday night, after tens of thousands demonstrated to mark the one-year anniversary of the Great March of Return protests.

The Israeli army said that tanks responded to the missiles with attacks on several Hamas posts in the Gaza strip.

Meanwhile four Palestinian demonstrators were killed and more than 300 injured in clashes with the Israeli army on the Gaza border on Friday night and Saturday after violence erupted between protestors and Israeli soldiers.

Israeli media reported that Israel had agreed to a reopening of the crossings following the relative restraint on the key anniversary of the border fence demonstrations.

The Great March of Return protests, which have been taking place every week since they began a year ago, call for the right of return of Palestinian refugees and their descendants to the territory of today's Israel, as well as for an end to the 12-year-long blockade imposed by Israel.

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, 270 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more injured in protests in the past year, while one Israeli soldier was shot dead.

dpa