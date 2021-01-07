It wasn’t me: Jamiroquai frontman assures fans he wasn’t part of pro-Trump mob

London - Jamiroquai singer Jay Kay has been keeping a low profile of late, and assures the world he definitely wasn't in Washington as part of the mob of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol.

The 1990s jazz-funk performer trended on social media during the unrest, as users noted the similarity of his signature look to a bare-chested rioter wearing a horned animal fur hat.

"Goooood mornin' world!" Kay told his band's Twitter followers in a video message Thursday, using a mock southern US accent.

"Now some of you may be thinkin' you saw me in Washington last night. But I'm afraid I wasn't with all those freaks," the 51-year-old stressed.

The Trump supporter sporting furs and face-paint was identified by US media as Jake Angeli, a prominent follower of the far-right QAnon conspiracy.