Italian man gets Covid-19 vaccination QR code tattooed on his arm

Cape Town – An Italian student has had his Covid-19 vaccine QR (Quick Response) code tattooed on his arm, according to reports. A QR code, once scanned, provides information and operates much like barcodes and can be used to log and transfer important personal data from one data system to another.

As Covid-19 ‘vaccine passes’ become more prominent across the world to access public spaces, it seems that the world is heading in the direction that requires proof of being vaccinated against Covid-19, and this young man decided to permanently prove that he in fact is vaccinated. Andrea Colonnetta, 22 became an overnight internet sensation after he posted his new ink on the social media network, Instagram, recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Colonnetta (@andrea_colonnetta) “The idea was born by talking to my tattooist, Gabriele Pellerone, on what I wanted to represent the bad time that we all went through during this pandemic a little I think,” Colonnetta told African News Agency ANA on Wednesday. “But as I like doing things differently and in an original way, we decided to tattoo something that nobody had still done yet.”

Pellerone is a popular tattoo artist with over 200 000 followers on Instagram. According to a report by news website CGTN.com, Colonnetta explained that he understands that the useful aspect of the tattoo might expire, “but this is something that I can also use for nine months, but the meaning is something more”.

“Either way the meaning will stay – and that's what's important,” said Colonnetta, as reported by CGTN.com. According to the Mirror.co.uk, the Green Pass certificate was first introduced in Italy in June to facilitate travel in Europe, and allow people to take part in large events like weddings, and to provide access to nursing homes.