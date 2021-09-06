Italy holds tobacconist after lottery ticket 'grab and run'

When his client came to claim the winnings from a 500 000-euro lottery scratch card, a tobacconist in Naples grabbed it and fled the city, Italian investigators said. A man was detained at Rome's Fiumicino airport, police said on Monday, as he was about to board a plane to the Canary Islands.

According to investigators, the man grabbed the winning ticket on Thursday and reportedly jumped on his scooter and rushed to the town of Latina between Naples and Rome. His plan, they said, was to deposit the ticket in a bank with a view of returning later when things had calmed down. He denied stealing the ticket and said he would make an official complaint against his customer, a 70-year-old woman.