It's a boy! British PM Boris Johnson's fiancee gives birth

London - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, has given birth to a baby boy, Downing Street said on Wednesday. Both mother and child are doing well. The boy was born at a London hospital. Johnson returned to work on Monday, a month after testing positive for COVID which he said had threatened his life. Symonds also had symptoms of COVID but recovered swiftly. The couple, who have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became prime minister in July, announced in February that they were expecting their first child. Politicians began sending their congratulations to the couple.

💙 Many Congratulations to @BorisJohnson and @CarrieSymonds on the birth of their baby boy! pic.twitter.com/Nsj9PhNGU6 — Conservatives #StayHomeSaveLives (@Conservatives) April 29, 2020





Huge congratulations to @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds ! After all they have been through in the past month, not just the PM being ill, Carrie, poorly too in her 3rd trimester. They must feel swamped with relief, gratitude and happiness to hold their baby boy this morning. — Nadine Dorries 🇬🇧 (@NadineDorries) April 29, 2020





Congratulations @BorisJohnson and Carrie on the birth of your baby boy. Nothing better than being a dad, an absolute blessing and even more so after the tough time you’ve had recently. Sending you and Carrie our best wishes from Australia. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 29, 2020





Great to hear Downing Street is getting a new resident.



Congratulations to @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds on the birth of their son. — Rishi Sunak #StayHomeSaveLives (@RishiSunak) April 29, 2020

"So thrilled for Boris and Carrie. Wonderful to have a moment of unalloyed joy!," Health minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter.

Johnson, who refuses to say how many children he has in total, was previously married to Marina Wheeler, and they had four children together. They announced in September 2018 that they had separated and they divorced earlier this year.

Reuters