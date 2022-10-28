It’s official! Mexico legalises same-sex marriage across all states

Mexico's north-eastern border state of Tamaulipas voted on Wednesday to recognise same-sex marriage, making it legal in every district across the country, authorities said this week. This week’s ruling by lawmakers in that country means that the state of Tamaulipas becomes the last of Mexico's 32 states to recognise same-sex unions.

The Congress of Tamaulipas approved recognising equal marriage within its Civil Code. “The whole country shines with a huge rainbow. Live the dignity and rights of all people. Love is love,” Mexican Supreme Court President Arturo Zaldivar wrote on Twitter. In Mexico, there are no laws restricting the discussion or promotion of LGBTQIA+ topics.

LGBTQIA+ Rights in Mexico According to Equaldex, which is a collaborative knowledge base for the LGBTQIA+ movement, homosexuality is legal in Mexico. There is no censorship in Mexico regarding homosexuality. It is legal to change your gender without requiring surgery.

In terms of employment discrimination, it is illegal to discriminate against homosexuals or their sexual orientation and gender identity. It is also legal for homosexuals to donate blood in Mexico. The country’s equality index is currently standing at 74/100. In 2019, in an unprecedented case, a Mexican court ruled on October 19 that the federal government must grant a marriage license to a same-sex couple living in the United States.

