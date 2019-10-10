Tokyo — Japan is bracing for an approaching super typhoon that is on track to hit central and eastern regions over the three-day weekend with potential damage from torrential rains and strong winds.
Typhoon Hagibis is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 270 kilometres and stronger gusts Thursday morning near Chichi island in the Pacific, about 1 000 kilometres off Tokyo's southern coast. It was moving north at the speed of 20 km/h and is expected to weaken over cooler waters as it nears Japan's main island.
It's the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane.
The Japan Meteorological Agency says the typhoon is forecast to hit ashore in the Tokyo area between Saturday and Sunday and urged people to take precautions to avoid potentially life-threatening danger. Japan's central Pacific coast may see torrential rains beginning Friday while high waves and tides may cause flooding.
Airlines and train services anticipate cancellations affecting holidaymakers traveling over the three-day weekend that includes Sports Day national holiday on Monday.