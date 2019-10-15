Tokyo - The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis, one of the most powerful typhoons to hit Japan in decades, has risen to 66, broadcaster NHK reported.
The storm dumped record rainfall across wide areas of the country on Saturday, triggering flooding and landslides.
Relief and rescue operations continued on Tuesday as the country tried to grasp the extent of the damage.
Fifteen people were still missing and more than 210 were injured in the storm, according to NHK.
More than half of the 66 deaths were in the north-eastern prefectures of Miyagi and Fukushima, which bore the brunt of Japan's 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.