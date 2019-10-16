Tokyo - Japan is ready to spend 710 million yen (6.5 million dollars) to deal with the devastating aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday.
The money will be spent on water, food, temporary toilets and beds, among other things, for disaster-stricken areas following Hagibis, one of the most powerful typhoons to hit Japan in decades, the government said.
Abe's government is also considering compiling a supplementary budget to help support recovery efforts.
About 11 000 emergency workers, including firefighters and soldiers, were engaging in relief and search-and-rescue operations, the premier said.
The death toll from the storm, which ripped through central and north-eastern Japan at the weekend, has risen to 74, with 11 people still missing and 224 injured, according to broadcaster NHK.