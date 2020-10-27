NewsWorld
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to provide enough COVID-19 vaccines for the population by mid 2021. Picture: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japanese Citizens to get free Covid-19 vaccination: Reports

Sputnik News

Tokyo - The Japanese government has passed amendments to the law, according to which, the country’s population would be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease for free, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet, the vaccination will be obligatory, however, if there is insufficient evidence on vaccine safety, the obligation will be waived.

The government will also pay compensation in the event of adverse reactions following the inoculation.

Japan expects to have the COVID-19 vaccine in the first half of 2021, which will be sufficient for the entire population.

In early September, Japan decided to buy 120 million doses of a vaccine being developed by the US pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer, and another 120 million doses from the UK’s AstraZeneca.

