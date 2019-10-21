London - Prince Andrew was Jeffrey Epstein’s "biggest trophy" and a tool he used to impress the elite, according to a British socialite.
Lady Victoria Hervey said the paedophile billionaire, who killed himself in prison, was "addicted to collecting people" such as the royal.
"Andrew was kind of like newly single," she told Channel 4 Dispatches. "And he meets this, you know, charismatic man – Jeffrey collected people. He was almost addicted to collecting important people."
"He liked to impress people. So, the British Royal Family, can you imagine? This was his, you know, biggest kind of trophy."
Andrew says he first met Epstein in 1999, around the same time he had a brief romance with Lady Victoria. An unnamed friend of Epstein tells the programme that the prince’s friendship with the American after his 2009 conviction for having sex with underage girls was "more than a lack of judgment" and showed hubris.