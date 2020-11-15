Joe Biden advisers call for urgent Covid-19 action and financial relief

Washington - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's top aide Ron Klain on Sunday urged Congress to pass bipartisan COVID-19 financial relief as a surge in cases shattered U.S. records and strained hospitals nationwide, and called for immediate action to allow his team to coordinate with the outgoing Trump administration.

Other top Biden advisers also stressed the need to control the spiraling outbreak now, even before Biden takes office on Jan. 20, saying the next few weeks were critical and warning that local healthcare systems were at a tipping point.

"We are in a very dangerous period," Dr. Michael Osterholm, a member of Biden's COVID-19 Advisory Board and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told NBC News' "Meet the Press" program.

Unless action is taken now, "we're going to see these numbers grow substantially," Osterholm warned. "Our future's in our hands... at least for the next three weeks."

New cases nationwide have hit daily records in recent days, more than doubling single-day infection numbers reported during the previous U.S. peak in mid-July. Total U.S. COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began are approaching 11 million, with 245,581 related deaths, the most in the world. The number of COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals has also risen to an all-time high in recent days.