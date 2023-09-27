Johannesburg cocaine binge leaves British pilot high and dry

It was not quite the mile high club after British Airways pilot Mike Beaton allegedly had a cocaine-fuelled party in Johannesburg on a night off and was unable to fly his plane back to London, British media reported. Beaton, who is married and has a child, was allegedly snorting cocaine off bare bosoms in Joburg just hours before he was due to fly a plane full of passengers back to Heathrow Airport, the Sun reported.

The Jordan Belfort inspired pilot caused a 12-hour delay of the plane that cost British Airways around £100,000 sterling. This information came to light after Beaton himself bragged about it to a colleague who sounded the alarm and informed the company of what he had done. British Airways A380 pilot sacked and banned from flying after cocaine binge before operating a flight from Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/7VRwvs8gRE — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 27, 2023 He allegedly texted his colleague with the details of his white night.

Beaton had to wait for a new flight the next day and was flown back as a passenger. A replacement first officer for the flight had to be arranged. Based on the text messages between Beaton and his colleague reported in the Sun, it is understood the pilot was partying with two local men, a female Welsh holiday maker and a young Spanish woman.

"I've lost my shirt somewhere and one of the local lads produces a plate with a few lines of coke. "So then there's a debate about whose chest is the best to do a bump off,” the text messages quoted in The Sun read. Upon arriving at Heathrow, Beaton was tested for drugs and fired when the results came back positive, Sky News reported.

“Safety is always our top priority. The matter was referred to the CAA [Civil Aviation Authority] and this individual no longer works for us,” British Airways was quoted saying. Besides losing his job, Beaton could be banned from flying in general, should authorities choose to do so after an investigation is conducted. The Sun also reported that this was not the first time a British Airways crew member landed in hot water over their behaviour.