New York - The judge in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes trial on Thursday rejected a request from the defence team to recuse himself over what they called "prejudicial and inflammatory comments" to their client.
In a Wednesday letter to Judge James Burke, the lawyers complained he had "admonished" Weinstein on Tuesday for using his mobile phone.
Burke had told the disgraced Hollywood mogul: "Is this really the way you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life, by texting in violation of an order?"
Weinstein, 67, is on trial in New York on five counts of rape and sexual assault. If convicted, he could face life in prison.
His lawyers claimed Burke's comments "reflect the court's animus towards the defendant."