Kevin Spacey has been questioned by detectives about alleged sex attacks in the UK. Picture: AP Photo/Steven Senne

London - Kevin Spacey has been questioned by detectives about alleged sex attacks in the UK. Scotland Yard officers travelled to the US to interview the Oscar-winning actor.

Spacey, 59, faces six allegations of sexual assault between 1996 and 2013 in the London boroughs of Lambeth and Westminster and in Gloucester. He was voluntarily interviewed under caution and was not arrested.

The Metropolitan Police did not name Spacey, but a spokesman said: ‘In May, a man was voluntarily interviewed in America by officers from the Met’s Complex Case Team. Inquiries are ongoing.’ Police began investigating after an inquiry by The Old Vic theatre in London revealed that 20 people had alleged they were subjected to inappropriate behaviour by Spacey. He was its artistic director between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey has also faced allegations in the US and in total more than 30 men have claimed they were victims of his unwanted advances.

Daily Mail