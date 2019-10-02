Istanbul - Jamal Khashoggi's friends, rights activists and press freedom groups will hold a memorial in Istanbul on Wednesday outside Riyadh's consulate, where the Saudi journalist was murdered.
The event on the first anniversary of his death will begin at 1:14pm (1014 GMT), the exact time Khashoggi walked into his country's diplomatic mission to get documents to marry his Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz.
Cengiz, 37, will return to the building where she waited outside for him for several hours a year ago, before raising the alarm of his disappearance.
Turkey says Khashoggi was murdered and dismembered by a Saudi hit squad after he entered the consulate.
The scheduled attendees at the service include UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings Agnes Callamard, who investigated the murder, and Yemeni Nobel peace laureate Tawakkol Karman.