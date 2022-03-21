Kyiv authorities declare curfew until Wednesday, China to provide additional $1.5m in aid

A curfew will be introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv region from 18:00 GMT on Monday to 05:00 GMT on Wednesday, the regional military administration said. News agency Sputnik reported the administration made the announcement on messaging platform Telegram.

"In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, an enhanced curfew is being introduced from 20:00 [local time, 18:00 GMT] on March 21 to 07:00 on March 23️. Movement around the city will be prohibited without special passes! You can only go out to reach the nearest shelter," the authority wrote. Meanwhile, China is to provide Ukraine with an additional $1.5m in humanitarian aid. China will disburse an additional humanitarian package worth 10 million yuan ($1.5 million) to Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

"The Chinese government has decided to provide Ukraine with another batch of humanitarian aid worth 10 million yuan," he told a briefing. Beijing will continue to play a constructive role in helping to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine and is ready to make efforts to overcome the humanitarian crisis in the country, the diplomat noted, stressing that the humanitarian response is currently a top priority for the international community. Earlier this month, China’s Red Cross Society provided five million yuan of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

"China has put forward a six-point initiative to mitigate the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, has taken real action and has already provided Ukraine with a batch of emergency humanitarian aid," Wang Wenbin said. Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said eight humanitarian corridors had been negotiated for Monday. This will be to allow civilians to leave the regions of Donetsk, Kyiv, and Luhansk.

"For today, eight humanitarian corridors have been agreed. Donetsk region. Several corridors to evacuate the civilians will run from Mariupol to Zaporizhia: Berdyansk – Zaporizhia, Manhush – Zaporizhia, Nikolske – Zaporizhia", Vereshchuk told a briefing. Humanitarian corridors will also be open to leave the Kyiv and Luhansk regions, according to the official. On Sunday, nearly 7300 civilians were evacuated using humanitarian corridors in Ukraine. The head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said that there are over 2.7 million people in Ukraine who wish to evacuate to Russia, according to reports by Sputnik.