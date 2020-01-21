Lawyers warn media as Prince Harry arrives in Canada









FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after visiting Canada House in London, after their recent stay in Canada. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to no longer use their HRH titles and will repay £2.4 million of taxpayer's money spent on renovating their Berkshire home, Buckingham Palace announced Saturday, Jan. 18. 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) World - Lawyers for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex warned British media against harassment of the couple following their move to Canada under their plan to "step back" from royal duties. Harry was pictured leaving a plane as he arrived at Vancouver airport early Tuesday to join Meghan, who had returned to Canada with the couple's 8-month-old son Archie earlier this month. The couple's lawyers complained that pictures of Meghan carrying Archie and walking her dogs in Canada on Monday were taken without her consent by photographers "hiding in bushes and spying on her," the BBC and other media reported. The lawyers accused the photographers of harassment and threatened legal action. They said the paparazzi were staking out the couple's Vancouver Island home and attempting to use telephoto lenses to take pictures inside the building, the broadcaster reported. Harry and Meghan had previously denounced intrusive, inaccurate and hostile reporting in news and social media, including racism against Meghan, whose mother is black.

They have started legal action against the publishers of three British newspapers.

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will be "no longer working members of the royal family."

They will cease using the titles "royal highness" and "step back from royal duties, including official military appointments [and] no longer receive public funds for royal duties," the palace said.

The couple's decision to live mostly in Canada, where US former actress Meghan had lived while filming the legal drama "Suits," has sparked a public debate over who should pay for their security.

The government's response "should be simple and succinct: No," the Globe and Mail, Canada's leading newspaper, said in an editorial.

In a letter published on the newspaper's website on Tuesday, Olga Eizner Favreau argued that Harry's decision to "defy family tradition should not suddenly absolve [the royal family] of the responsibility to ensure his safety."

"It is the royal family who should foot the bill for protecting him, not Harry himself - and certainly not Canadian taxpayers," Favreau wrote.

Meghan became close to the leading political families of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney and current premier Justin Trudeau while she was filming "Suits" and living in Toronto.

The couple's lavish royal wedding at Windsor Castle in May 2018 was attended by several of her "Suits" co-stars and celebrities, including Elton John, Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, and George and Amal Clooney.

