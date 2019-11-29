LONDON - The actions of a 17-year-old boy in an attack on two lesbians in London were motivated by hostility towards their sexuality, a judge ruled on Friday.
"These two women were being pestered, harassed and intimidated because of who they were," district judge Susan Williams told the court.
Williams sentenced the boy to a four-month youth rehabilitation order with a 20-hour reparation requirement, similar to community service, and a two-week curfew.
On Thursday, the boy, along with two other teenagers, pleaded guilty at Highbury Magistrates' Court to public order offences in relation to the attack that took place on a London bus in May.
Two other youths aged 15 and 16 pleaded guilty to committing an aggravated hate crime and handling stolen goods.