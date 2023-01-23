Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest near dad Elvis Presley and son

Washington – Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, who died at 54 after a possible heart attack has reached her final resting place nearly two weeks after her death. According to E! News, a US-based entertainment news outlet, Lisa was laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee and honoured at a public memorial on Sunday.

The only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley died on January 12 and was buried beside her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at the age of 27 in July 2020. Their graves are near that of Elvis. Lisa's funeral was attended by several of her celebrity friends including Austin Butler –who plays the king of rock 'n roll in the film “Elvis”, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose, reported E! News. Lisa is survived by mom Priscilla, who spoke at the memorial; brother Navarone Garcia and daughters Riley Keough – whose dad is Danny Keough – and twins Harper and Finley, who she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.