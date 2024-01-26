LIVE BLOG: The ICJ hands down ruling on SA’s genocide case against Israel

GRAPHIC NEWS: Israel plans controversial Gaza buffer zone With the aim of allowing Israeli residents to return to their homes, the IDF is establishing a buffer zone up to 1km wide within Palestinian territory, which critics have described as a “land grab”.

Lax enforcement of the 300m buffer that had existed up to October 7 - which Palestinians were allowed to farm - has been blamed in part for Hamas’ infiltration during the deadly attacks, and Israeli officials have been talking about creating a security zone from which Palestinians would be barred since the early stages of the war. An estimated 1,100 of the 2,850 buildings believed to be within the buffer have been destroyed already as IDF engineers clear the area. However, Israel suffered the deadliest day of its ground operation on Jan 22 when 21 soldiers were killed while demolishing two buildings to clear a path for the buffer zone near Maghazi in central Gaza. With the aim of allowing Israeli residents to return to their homes, the IDF is establishing a buffer zone up to 1km wide within Palestinian territory, which critics have described as a ‘land grab’. Picture: Graphic News AFP: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Friday at least 26,083 people have been killed in the war between the militant group and Israel.

The latest toll includes 183 fatalities over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, while 64,487 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war erupted on October 7. "Many people are still under the rubble and rescuers cannot reach them," the ministry added. IOL: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is poised to deliver a groundbreaking verdict this Friday regarding the potential issuance of emergency measures to halt Israel's war on Gaza. During oral observations at The Hague during the genocide hearing, South Africa alleges that Israel has violated the Genocide Convention, a claim staunchly denied by Israel, asserting that its actions in the Gaza Strip are not genocidal.

On Friday, the court is expected to rule on emergency measures to halt the ongoing war, although a decision on the genocide allegations is anticipated to be deferred, potentially requiring years for resolution. This ruling specifically pertains to South Africa's plea for interim measures in its landmark genocide lawsuit against Israel. In its submission to the ICJ, South Africa has put forth several provisional measures, which, if ordered, take precedence over other cases and could be decided relatively swiftly, within a matter of weeks. Among the requested measures are an immediate suspension of Israel's Gaza offensive, cessation of forced displacement of Palestinians, facilitation of humanitarian access, and preservation of evidence.

The ICJ's decisions are legally binding on countries and are not subject to appeal. Nonetheless, it is important to note that the court lacks mechanisms to enforce its rulings, leading to instances where they may be disregarded. Dr Kingsley Makhubela, a former diplomat, clarified that the court's findings lack legal force and are advisory, leaving room for potential non-compliance. According to Makhubela, "The ruling can’t be forced on anyone. It is an advisory. Israel could ignore it or disregard it and carry on with its activities; there is no recourse for that." The ICJ has the authority to order all, some, or none of the provisional measures requested by South Africa, and it also retains the discretion to determine its competence to judge the case. Following the decision on emergency measures, the ICJ will proceed to examine the broader case "on the merits," focusing on South Africa's allegation of Israel's breach of the UN Genocide Convention. However, this phase of the case, unlike the aforementioned ruling, may extend over several years.