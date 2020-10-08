Live COVID-19 updates: India's caseload at 4,204,613, surpasses Brazil as second-worst-hit country

Beijing - The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. NEW DELHI -- A single-day spike of 90,802 covid-19 cases was witnessed in India over the past 24 hours, while 1,016 more deaths took place, showed the latest data released by the country's health ministry on Monday. The total Covid-19 tally reached 4,204,613 and the total death toll swelled to 71,642 in the country. - - - -

BEIJING -- The global COVID-19 caseload surpassed the milestone of 27 million on Sunday, with the dead toll over 882,000, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The United States still ranks the first in the tally with a total number of over 6.27 million infections and a death toll over 188,940.

India surpassed Brazil to become the world's second-worst-hit country with its total caseload hitting over 4.2 million, and its death toll reached 71,642.

- - - -

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's Health Ministry reported 4,614 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing its national caseload to 634,023.

Meanwhile, 232 new deaths were reported, bringing Mexico's death toll to 67,558, the ministry said.

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 119 more cases of the Covid-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 21,296.

The daily caseload stayed below 200 for five straight days, but it continued to grow in triple digits since Aug. 14.

It was attributed to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province linked to church services and a massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15.

- - - -

PHNOM PENH -- Schools in Cambodia reopened on Monday after a six-month closure due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Hang Chuon Naron said in an earlier statement that schools must strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health to curb the virus spread.

- - - -

BEIJING -- Beijing's largest vegetable wholesale market, which was temporarily shut down due to a COVID-19 epidemic resurgence in the first half-year, is expected to fully resume its supply capacity before the upcoming National Day holiday at the beginning of October.

On Sunday, the vegetable wholesale area in Xinfadi reopened, marking the full resumption of business at the market in the wake of the closure. Covering an area of 42.7 hectares, the revamped market offered more than 40 varieties of vegetables such as corn, beans and Chinese cabbage.

- - - -

SYDNEY -- Officials in the Australian state of Victoria have extended a strict COVID-19 lockdown by two weeks, saying that virus numbers had not fallen enough to ease restrictions.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced Sunday that stage 4 restrictions would remain in place until September 28, with only a slight easing of restrictions until October.

Xinhua News Agency