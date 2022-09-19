Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, September 19, 2022

LIVE FEED: The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Photo: EPA/RANALD MACKECHNIE / ROYAL MAIL / HANDOUT

Published 1h ago

by Caroline TAIX / James PHEBY

Huge crowds built in central London overnight and from early morning on Monday to secure a spot to watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

As dawn broke over the River Thames, a steady stream of well-wishers streamed out of Embankment underground station headed for Parliament Square.

But many were already there, camping in sleeping bags behind the metal barriers along the Whitehall government district, where the funeral procession will pass.

"It's part of history," said Bethany Beardmore, 26, an accountant whose brother is a Grenadier Guard and part of the ceremonies.

"Not in my lifetime is there going to be another queen."

AFP

