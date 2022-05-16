LIVE: World News Today - 10 killed in New York mass shooting

UN chief appalled by racist shooting in Buffalo, New York UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was appalled by Saturday's killing of 10 people in a vile act of racist violent extremism in Buffalo, New York, his deputy spokesman said Sunday.

Guterres extended his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and hoped justice will be served swiftly, said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman, in a statement. “The secretary-general condemns in the strongest terms racism in all its forms and discrimination based on race, religion, belief or national origin. We must all work together toward building more peaceful and inclusive societies,” said the statement. A heavily armed 18-year-old white man shot and killed 10 people and injured three others at a supermarket in Buffalo of New York State on Saturday.

The US authorities said the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism. – Look, another racist white supremacist being handled with gentle care after slaughtering at least 10 with an AR-15 in a Buffalo supermarket. pic.twitter.com/zpQpljKDIm — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) May 14, 2022 –

People take part in a candelight vigil outside the UN ESCWA building to denounce the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, in Beirut, Lebanon, on May 12, 2022. Abu Akleh, 51, a prominent figure in the Arabic news service of Al-Jazeera channel, was shot dead on 11 May during a confrontation between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Jenin. Picture: Reuters #ICYMI - WATCH: Fellow journalist recalls last moments with murdered Al Jazeera colleague Fellow journalist Mujahid Al Saadi recalled the moment when Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and said she had been wearing a helmet, but the bullet was aimed under her ear. Read the full story here.

– UN stands with Sri Lanka, hopes for peaceful recovery from current crisis Admiring the resilience shown by the Sri Lankan people, the United Nations said that it stands with the people and hopes for a peaceful recovery from the current crisis, local media reported.

“Today the United Nations stands with Sri Lanka, we admire the resilience shown by her people, and are hopeful of a peaceful recovery from the current crisis,” UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer-Hamdy said. We hope for greater political stability in the coming weeks as the new government commences work. Our cooperation at a technical level continues to support #SriLanka's recovery from the current crisis. — Hanaa Singer-Hamdy (@SingerHanaa) May 14, 2022 – Sweden, Finland Nato membership would increase Baltic security

"When we see that in our neighbourhood also other democratic countries belong to Nato, it would mean that we could have broader joint exercises and also ... more defence cooperation," Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets told Reuters in Berlin where she joined a meeting with other Nato counterparts on Saturday. Liimets said she hoped Sweden, Finland and Turkey would overcome differences on the Nordic states joining the alliance, adding that the Berlin meeting atmosphere was very supportive. –

Former United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan attending the opening session of the thirteenth Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit at Bayan Palace in Kuwait City. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee/File Photo Russian government delegation to attend mourning events following death of UAE leader Russia will send a government delegation to the UAE on Monday to attend mourning events in connection with the death of Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Arab country's late president, a diplomatic source told Sputnik. “The delegation leaves today [on Monday]. Its composition will be announced later,” the source said.

The former president of the UAE, who was in office since 2004, died at the age of 73 after a long illness on Friday. He was buried at the Al Bateen cemetery in Abu Dhabi on the same day, with members of the ruling Al Nahyan family taking part in the mourning procession. – Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

A Ukrainian counter offensive was underway near the Russian-held town of Izium, but Ukraine's military said Russian forces were advancing elsewhere in the key Donbas region. * British military intelligence said Russia's offensive in the Donbas "has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule", with a dramatic acceleration unlikely over the next 30 days. * Russia said its forces had hit Ukrainian command posts, ammunition depots and other military equipment including in the Donbas, killing at least 100 Ukrainian "nationalists".