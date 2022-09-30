LOOK: First coins featuring portrait of King Charles revealed

Out with the old, in with the new, King Charles III will now appear on all 50 pence ($0.55) coins in the UK. According to The Royal Mint, the new coins will begin circulating in December.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest reigning monarch, died on September 8. A memorial ₤5 coin remembering the life and legacy of Elizabeth will be released on Monday, according to The Royal Mint.

A memorial ₤5 coin remembering the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II is set to be released on Monday. The Royal Mint. One side of this coin features Charles, while the reverse side features two new portraits of Elizabeth side by side. “We are proud to unveil the first official coin portrait of King Charles III which has been designed by Martin Jennings FRSS and personally approved by His Majesty.

Photo: The Royal Mint “The first coins to feature the effigy are part of a memorial collection for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II which will be released on 3 October. We're also delighted to announce that the 50p will be entering circulation in the coming months,” The Royal Mint said on its Facebook page on Friday. Old age cause of Queen Elizabeth’s death

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, died of old age, her death certificate has revealed. A document, published by National Records of Scotland on Thursday, revealed that the late British monarch died at 3.10pm UK time at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland.