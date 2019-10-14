Tokyo - Japan beefed up relief and rescue operations on Monday after one of the most powerful typhoons to hit the country in decades, but the rescue efforts were being hampered by flooding and landslides.
The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis has risen to 56, with 15 people still missing and more than 200 injured, broadcaster NHK reported, after the typhoon dumped record rainfall across wide areas of Japan on Saturday.
Weather authorities have forecast more rain in disaster-stricken areas, warning of flooding, mudslides and swollen rivers.
Residents were removing debris and mud from houses and stores in some of the affected areas as the flood waters receded.
Hagibis flooded about 7,000 houses and 800 of them were heavily damaged, NHK estimated.