PARIS - LVMH top label Louis Vuitton said on Tuesday it has hired American Pharrell Williams to head artistic direction of its menswear designs, tapping a popular figure from the music industry to fill the high-profile position left vacant since the passing of star designer Virgil Abloh more than a year ago.
"Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome @Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director", Louis Vuitton said in a tweet.
Williams' first collection for the label will be shown in June during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, the brand said.
Williams rose to fame in the music business as a producer and singer with hits including "Happy" and "Blurred Lines".
He has won 13 Grammy awards and was a judge on the popular singing competition show "The Voice".
