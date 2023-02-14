Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Louis Vuitton picks pop artist Pharrell Williams to head menswear designs

US rapper and producer Pharrell Williams poses at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 6, 2023. Louis Vuitton announced on February 14, 2023 that the hip-hop artist will take over as head of menswear. File picture: Robyn Beck / AFP

Published 32m ago

PARIS - LVMH top label Louis Vuitton said on Tuesday it has hired American Pharrell Williams to head artistic direction of its menswear designs, tapping a popular figure from the music industry to fill the high-profile position left vacant since the passing of star designer Virgil Abloh more than a year ago.

"Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome @Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director", Louis Vuitton said in a tweet.

Williams' first collection for the label will be shown in June during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, the brand said.

Williams rose to fame in the music business as a producer and singer with hits including "Happy" and "Blurred Lines".

He has won 13 Grammy awards and was a judge on the popular singing competition show "The Voice".

REUTERS

