Frankfurt - A cabin crew strike at German airline Lufthansa has led to the cancellation of around 1 300 flights hitting 180 000 passengers over the next two days, the company said on Wednesday.
On Thursday, 700 of 3 000 planned flights are to be cancelled, with 600 axed on Friday.
Lufthansa lost a bid to halt the strike at a Frankfurt labour court earlier on Wednesday but the company is appealing with a decision expected later in the day.
The court said the strike, organized by the Ufo trade union, could indeed take place after Lufthansa questioned its legality.
The majority of take-offs from Germany with LH flight numbers have been cancelled, including numerous intercontinental connections from its two hubs in Frankfurt and Munich.