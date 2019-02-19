President Donald Trump speaks to a Venezuelan American community at Florida Ocean Bank Convocation Centre at Florida International University in Miami. Picure: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Miami - Venezuela's embattled president, Nicolas Maduro, rejected President Donald Trump's call for a new day in Venezuela and compared the tone of the American president's speech in Miami to that of a Nazi. Trump said Monday that the US stands behind opposition leader Juan Guaido and condemned Maduro and his government's socialist policies. Trump pleaded with Venezuela's military to support Guaido and warned of dire consequences for standing with Maduro.

Trump said he is asking every member of the Maduro regime to end this "nightmare" of poverty and death.

He said, "Let your people go. Set your country free."

Maduro responded to Trump in comments broadcast on state television. He accused the US president of speaking in an "almost Nazi style" and lashed out at Trump for thinking he can deliver orders to Venezuela's military.

Maduro said, "Who is the commander of the armed forces, Donald Trump from Miami?" and added, "They think they're the owners of the country."

Associated Press