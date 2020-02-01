LONDON - The small Indian Ocean island nation of Maldives has rejoined the Commonwealth, the Commonwealth secretariat said on Saturday.
The Commonwealth had welcomed its "54th family member" after Maldives' application for re-admission was approved, and the country officially rejoined the Commonwealth at 00:01 on Saturday, the secretariat said in a statement.
This marked the end of a process that began 13 months ago, in December 2018, when President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih wrote to the Commonwealth secretary general expressing the country’s interest in rejoining.
After due diligence, which included country assessment and consultations in accordance with the rules and procedures agreed by the Commonwealth heads of government in Kampala in 2007, Maldives had been re-admitted.
Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland warmly congratulated Maldives on its successful application.