Maldives rejoins Commonwealth as 54th member









LONDON - The small Indian Ocean island nation of Maldives has rejoined the Commonwealth, the Commonwealth secretariat said on Saturday. The Commonwealth had welcomed its "54th family member" after Maldives' application for re-admission was approved, and the country officially rejoined the Commonwealth at 00:01 on Saturday, the secretariat said in a statement. This marked the end of a process that began 13 months ago, in December 2018, when President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih wrote to the Commonwealth secretary general expressing the country’s interest in rejoining. After due diligence, which included country assessment and consultations in accordance with the rules and procedures agreed by the Commonwealth heads of government in Kampala in 2007, Maldives had been re-admitted. Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland warmly congratulated Maldives on its successful application.

"We are delighted to welcome the country and its people back to the Commonwealth. The reform process underway in Maldives aligns with the values and principles of the Commonwealth and we encourage the nation to continue on this path.

“Commonwealth members were pleased to note these developments and are happy once again to count Maldives as a member of the family. Together we will support Maldives to realise its ambitions,” Scotland said.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said Saturday was a happy day for Maldivians as the country returned to the family of Commonwealth nations.

“As a young democracy, the Commonwealth’s foundational values of the promotion of democracy, human rights, good governance, multilateralism, and world peace remain relevant to us more than ever.

“We gratefully acknowledge the support and help of the Commonwealth to the Maldivian democratic movement, and we look forward to the support of fellow member states to ensure the long-term entrenchment of these values in our society,” he said.

The assessment included two site visits to the country followed by positive feedback given by a Commonwealth Observer Group which was present for the parliamentary elections in April 2019, the statement said.

Members subsequently agreed to invite Maldives to submit a formal application, which it did on December 25 last year. The country presented evidence of functioning democratic processes as well as popular support for rejoining.

The secretary general then consulted all 53 Commonwealth members and received no objections. The country would now be part of the Commonwealth heads of government meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali in Rwanda from June 22 to 28.

Its ambassador to the UK now became its high commissioner, signifying Commonwealth membership. Maldives joined the Commonwealth in 1982, and withdrew its membership in 2016, the statement said.