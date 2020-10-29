Man arrested in Jeddah after knife attack on guard at French consulate

Dubai - A Saudi man was arrested in Jeddah after attacking and injuring a guard with a sharp tool at the French consulate on Thursday, Saudi state TV reported.

The French Embassy said the consulate was subject to an "attack by knife which targetted a guard", adding the guard was taken to hospital and his life was not in danger.

"The French embassy strongly condemns this attack against a diplomatic outpost which nothing could justify," an embassy statement said.

The attack happened after a knife-wielding man shouting "Allahu Akbar" beheaded a woman and killed two other people in the French city of Nice earlier on Thursday. Nice's mayor described the attack as terrorism.

France is still reeling from the beheading earlier this month of a school teacher by a man of Chechen origin. The attacker had said he wanted to punish the teacher for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a civics lesson.