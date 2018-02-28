New York - US authorities have charged a 24-year-old man with sending an envelope containing white powder to Donald Trump Jr with a note calling him an "awful person," said a statement on Thursday.

Daniel Frisiello, 24, was arrested on charges of mailing a threat as well as false information and hoax charges.

He is accused of sending threatening letters containing suspicious white powder to five high-profile individuals across the US, including Trump Jr, the US Justice Department said in a statement.

Trump Jr's wife, Vanessa, was taken to the hospital after opening the envelope addressed to the son of US President Donald Trump last month. Alongside the powder, which police later deemed to be non-hazardous, the envelope contained a message to the younger Trump, according to the statement.

"You are an awful, awful person, I am surprised that your father lets you speak on TV. You make the family idiot, Eric, look smart," the letter read, according to officials.

"This is the reason why people hate you, so you are getting what you deserve. So shut the f*ck UP!" the note continued.

Donald Trump Jr, 40, has been leading the Trump Organization's businesses with his brother Eric, 34, since his father entered office.

Forty-year-old model Vanessa Trump has been married to Donald Trump Jr since 2005.

Frisiello is expected to appear in court in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.

dpa