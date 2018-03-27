Protesters picket the Senate in Pasay city south of Manila, Philippines, at the start of the probe in the death of an overseas worker in Kuwait. Picture: Bullit Marquez/AP

Beirut - Lebanese prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Lebanese man with murdering his Philippine maid months ago in Kuwait and keeping her body in the freezer, Lebanon's official National News Agency reported.

Nader Essam Assaf, a Lebanese national, was charged with the murder after he confessed to having committed it, the agency added.

Assaf, 40, could face death if convicted. His Syrian wife, suspected of involvement in the crime, is still at large.

The couple were the last employers of Joanna Daniela Demafelis, 29, whose body was found stuffed in a freezer in an abandoned apartment in Kuwait last month.

An autopsy revealed she was beaten up and had suffered broken ribs, internal bleeding and contusions.

Demafelis' brutal death triggered outrage at home.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered a ban on Filipinos working in Kuwait after Demafelis' body was found, noting that she was just one of 103 Filipinos who died in the Gulf state last year, up from 82 the previous year.

