Picture: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

London - A Briton was arrested at Calais with his mother’s corpse in the passenger seat of his car. The unnamed 53-year-old told French officials that she had only just died – however it was clear she had been dead for many hours.

Pascal Marconville, the Boulogne area prosecutor, said the pair were from the Isle of Wight and had been staying at their French properties, one in the Ardeche and two in Burgundy.

Investigators found the 86-year-old mother’s blood in two of the holiday homes.

Neighbours had heard the pair shouting at each other and her body was covered in bruises.