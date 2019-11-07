Eddie Moran FaceTimes with his mother in Puerto Rico after winning the race for Reading mayor during a party Tuesday, November 5. Picture: Lauren A. Little/Reading Eagle via AP.
In this 2007 file photo, Las Cruces Mayoral candidate Ken Miyagishima discusses the unofficial poll results with his father. AP Photo/Las Cruces Sun-News, Shari Vialpando.
Mayor-elect Regina Romero, left, and council member-elect Lane Santa Cruz embrace during an election night party at Hotel Congress in Arizona. Picture: Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP.
ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - People of color made history across the US by winning mayoral races and school board seats in places where their families were once ignored or prevented from voting.

From Arizona to Massachusetts, the gains highlight the ongoing demographic changes in the nation but also the growing political power of black, Latino and Native American voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Ken Miyagishima, the son an internee at a World War II-era Japanese American internment camp, won is fourth term mayor in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He is now one of the longest-serving Asian Americans as head of a municipality in US history.

In Tucson, Arizona, for example, voters elected Regina Romero, the daughter of farmworkers, as the city's first Latina mayor in the city's history.

AP