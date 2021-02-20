Meet Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s baby boy August

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have revealed their son's name.

The couple welcomed their first child together earlier this month and they have now revealed that they have called him August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Eugenie, 30, shared a picture of her and Jack with August, which was taken by their midwife, on Instagram and wrote: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣

"[Photo] by our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."