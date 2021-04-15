Meghan Markle will make 'private arrangements' to mark Prince Philip's death

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is set to make “private arrangements” to mark Prince Philip’s life as she is unable to attend his funeral.

The Duke of Edinburgh – who passed away last week at the age of 99 - is set to be laid to rest on Saturday in a scaled down ceremony with a guestlist of just 30 people, in line with the UK government’s guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philip’s grandson, Prince Harry, has flown back to the UK from California to attend the funeral, but his wife Meghan – who is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child – is staying in the US on the advice of her doctors.

And now, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that those who are unable to attend the funeral, including Meghan, will be making “private arrangements” to mark Philip’s life in their own way when they get the chance.

Meghan – who already has 23-month-old son Archie with Harry, and is expecting a baby girl – will also be able to watch the funeral from home via a special livestream.