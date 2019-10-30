London - Meghan, the duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, phoned a British lawmaker to thank her for organizing an open letter of support for her stand against intense media scrutiny, the lawmaker told broadcaster ITV on Wednesday.
More than 70 female members of parliament signed Tuesday's open letter, organized by Holly Lynch, to express solidarity with Meghan against the "often distasteful and misleading nature of the stories printed in a number of our national newspapers concerning you, your character and your family."
Lynch said Meghan called her on Wednesday to "thank myself and other women MPs for standing with her, sending the open letter to say we as women in public office absolutely understand what she is going through, although in very different public roles."
"We stand with her in solidarity to say that we shouldn't be tearing down women in public life through the press or otherwise," she told the broadcaster.