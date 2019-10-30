Meghan thanks British MPs for backing her amid media scrutiny









Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, attends a roundtable discussion on gender equality at Windsor Castle. Picture: Jeremy Selwyn/Reuters London - Meghan, the duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, phoned a British lawmaker to thank her for organizing an open letter of support for her stand against intense media scrutiny, the lawmaker told broadcaster ITV on Wednesday. More than 70 female members of parliament signed Tuesday's open letter, organized by Holly Lynch, to express solidarity with Meghan against the "often distasteful and misleading nature of the stories printed in a number of our national newspapers concerning you, your character and your family." Lynch said Meghan called her on Wednesday to "thank myself and other women MPs for standing with her, sending the open letter to say we as women in public office absolutely understand what she is going through, although in very different public roles." "We stand with her in solidarity to say that we shouldn't be tearing down women in public life through the press or otherwise," she told the broadcaster.

Women MPs from all political parties have put aside our differences to stand in solidarity with the Duchess of Sussex today and are sending her this open letter. pic.twitter.com/ytLHG5qPf4 — Holly Lynch MP (@HollyLynch5) October 29, 2019

Lynch said Meghan was "pleased to have seen that letter" from the MPs.

"We were quite happy to stand with her and recognize that what she's going through has, on occasion, had xenophobic undertones," she said.

"We stand with her in challenging that," Lynch said.

The letter also said some of the stories about Meghan had "what can only be described as outdated, colonial undertones."

"We expect the national media to have the integrity to know when a story is in the national interest, and when it is seeking to tear a woman down for no reason," it added.

US-born Meghan, a 38-year-old former TV actress, discussed her "challenging time" coping with intense media scrutiny over the last two years in a documentary broadcast by ITV earlier this month.

Meghan married Harry, 35, in a spectacular royal wedding at Windsor Castle in May 2018. She gave birth to their first child, Archie, in May.

Harry has complained of abuse and harassment against Meghan in British newspapers and social media since 2016.

