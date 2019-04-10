German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would meet French President Emmanuel Macron to coordinate their stances on a Brexit delay. Picture: AP Photo/Michael Sohn

Berlin, Germany - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would meet French President Emmanuel Macron Wednesday ahead of a special EU summit to co-ordinate their stances on a Brexit delay requested by London. "Of course we have been in constant contact with the French side, there will be a meeting today to again co-ordinate our positions," she told parliament.

"I think we will come to a conclusion that will not fail due to a disagreement between Germany and France."

Merkel also said Wednesday she was open to giving Britain more time to arrange its exit from the EU than the June 30 departure London is seeking.

Merkel told Germany's parliament ahead of a special EU summit in Brussels dedicated to Brexit that leaders may well agree to a delay "longer than the British prime minister (Theresa May) has requested".

"I am of the opinion, the German government is of the opinion, that we should give both parties a reasonable amount of time" to reach an agreement on an orderly Brexit, she said.

AFP