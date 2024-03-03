MH370 family member 'optimistic' on finding plane as 10th anniversary nears

As the 10-year anniversary of the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines MH370 approaches, Jiang Hui, whose mother was on board the flight, feels optimistic that the plane will be found.
"I am still quite optimistic about finding the plane. Even though the road in the past 10 years has left us wanting to cry but having no tears left," Jiang tells AFP in his home as he prepares for a trip to Malaysia.
The Malaysia Airlines MH370 aircraft vanished on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 people – mostly from China – en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
The missing plane triggered the largest search in aviation history and is described as one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries.
AFP