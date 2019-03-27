Soldiers disembark from a MI-8 helicopter during a training exercise. File picture: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Moscow - A military helicopter has crashed in Kazakhstan, killing all the crew members on board. The accident happened in the Kyzylorda region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Twitter.

There were 13 people onboard, according to the Defence Ministry in the capital, Nursultan, which was recently renamed after long-time leader Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Mi-8 helicopter burst into flames when it hit the ground on Wednesday evening, local media reported.

It was on its way to a military exercise with three others in the south of the former Soviet republic, the reports said, citing the Interior Ministry.

The crash happened in bad weather conditions. Further information on the cause was not immediately available. Tokayev has ordered an investigation.

dpa