Cult killer Charles Manson. Picture: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP/African News Agency (ANA)

London - The son of cult killer Charles Manson says his father’s crimes were "blown out of proportion". In his first interview in 25 years, Michael Brunner, 51, defended Manson saying that many "untruths" have been told, with ‘the whole thing glorified and glamorised’.

Manson, who died in 2017 aged 83, was a cult leader who directed his followers to carry out a string of murders in his name. Actress Sharon Tate, the wife of Roman Polanski, was eight months pregnant when she was stabbed to death.

But Mr Brunner said: "I would say 95 percent of the public looks at Charlie as this mass-murdering dog, and it’s... just not true. He didn’t necessarily kill."

Manson wrote to his only son from prison, but Mr Brunner largely ignored his attempts at contact. "I wish I would have given him a chance," he said.

