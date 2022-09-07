Myanmar leader Hlaing meets Putin to deepen relationship

Cape Town - Leaders from the two sanctions-hit countries, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing, met for the first time since the Myanmar coup in February 2021. In a bid to strengthen ties, Sputnik News reported that the two did so at a Moscow-organised Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

“I am very proud of you: when you began to rule the country, Russia took the first place in the world,” Hlaing told Putin during the meeting. “You control and organise stability around the world,” he said. Hlaing added that while Myanmar had already begun purchasing Russian oil products, it would receive its first supply of diesel fuel and pay for deliveries in roubles.

“As for the payment system, in which currency the Russian side accepts, we will pay in that. “This greatly simplifies our task, because in other currencies there are many restrictions in terms of receiving and transferring,” said Hlaing. Putin added that relations between Russia and Myanmar were developing positively and that the volume of trade and economic ties was still modest.

Meanwhile, the US has condemned the Russia-Myanmar co-operation, with Hlaing saying the US wants to disrupt stability in the world and the region. “The reason for the condemnation of co-operation between our countries lies in the desire to unbalance global stability,” said Hlaing. “Asean also plays a big role in this… And the United States is dissatisfied because it wants to create a unipolar world,” he said.

