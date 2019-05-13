File picture: Konstantin Leonov/Flickr

Munich - Arrows were found in the bodies of three people found dead in the southern German city of Passau on Saturday, police confirmed. Employees found the bodies of a 53-year-old man and two women aged 30 and 33 in a room in a guest house alongside two crossbows. The group had rented the room on Friday.

They arrived late Friday evening in a white pickup truck, the news portal merkur.de reported.

All of them are German nationals, according to police.

The 53-year-old man and the 33-year-old woman were from Rhineland-Palatinate state in south-central Germany while the 30-year-old was from Mecklenburg West Pomerania in north-eastern Germany.

Prosecutors have ordered a post-mortem, police said Sunday. The post-mortem is to be carried out early in the week. Officials hope this will shed light on the cause of death.

There is no evidence so far that anyone else was involved in the killings, and the relationship between the deceased is still unclear.

Police have seized the crossbows as evidence.

According to the German Shooting Sport and Archery Federation, there are no restrictions on anyone over the age of 18 acquiring a crossbow in Germany.

dpa