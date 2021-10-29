Naledi Pandor leading South Africa’s delegation to the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome

PRETORIA – International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor is leading the South African delegation to participate at the G20 leaders’ summit scheduled for 30-31 October 2021 in Rome, Italy. As the president of the G20, Italy will convene the summit under the three pillars of people, planet and prosperity.

“The G20 brings together the world’s major economies. Its members account for more than 80% of world GDP, 75% of global trade and 60% of the population of the planet,” said Department of International relations and cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Clayson Monyela. “In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, uneven global recovery, unequal access to vaccines and disruptions in global supply chains, the G20 will be seized with some of the most vexing challenges facing the global economy.” Monyela said in this regard, South Africa has prioritised access to vaccines, food security, debt and liquidity support, women empowerment and eliminating all forms of gender-based violence as some of the most important priorities for the G20 to address.

“South Africa will also seek reaffirmation of previous commitments by the G20 relating to support for Africa’s industrialisation, the G20 partnership and compact with Africa as well as the G20’s commitment to addressing illicit financial flows,” he said. “Under the planet pillar, South Africa will advocate for equal treatment of the climate in terms of mitigation, adaptation and means of implementation, including financing and technology transfer. Noting the importance of digitisation as an enabler of prosperity, South Africa will advocate for a commitment by the G20 to address the digital divide and the role of data for development.” In addition to the substantive G20 programme, Dirco said Pandor will engage in a number of bilateral meetings on the margins of the leaders’ summit.